Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

