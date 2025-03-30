UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 6,930 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Fortive by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,585.65. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

