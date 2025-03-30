UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 10,080 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $415.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.07 and a 200 day moving average of $442.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $548.88.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

