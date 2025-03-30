Uniswap Price Reaches $5.95 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $82.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00007199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00104374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000389 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248,184.42 or 3.00042155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,494,055 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 628,494,054.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.03795614 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1200 active market(s) with $95,917,261.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.