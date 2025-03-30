USD Coin Price Down 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $60.25 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,167.77 or 1.00180483 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,613.89 or 0.99513305 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 60,242,925,254 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.usdc.com.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
