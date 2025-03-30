Veritaseum Price Reaches $32.99 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $32.99 or 0.00039747 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $70.92 million and approximately $10,600.91 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

