Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,867,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

