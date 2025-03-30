Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNTGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNTFree Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Xtant Medical worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of XTNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Xtant Medical

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

