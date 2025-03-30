Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Xtant Medical worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of XTNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

