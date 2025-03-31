125,616 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.