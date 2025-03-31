1,775 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Bought by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after buying an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 281,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 854,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 6.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ASTS opened at $24.06 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.