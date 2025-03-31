366 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.1% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 918.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $8,427,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $441.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

