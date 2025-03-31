Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 74,465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,323,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $914,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,205 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.