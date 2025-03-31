Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,634 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $685,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,758,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $583,608,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $437.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.73 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.62 and its 200-day moving average is $505.72.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

