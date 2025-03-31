Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,105,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $776,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

ELV stock opened at $431.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

