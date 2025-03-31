Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,105,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $776,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %
ELV stock opened at $431.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
