Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 16,799 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

