Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 9.7 %

Alpha Technology Group stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

