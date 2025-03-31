Analyzing Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Mesoblast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $1.00 million 95.90 -$117.17 million ($5.99) -0.77 Mesoblast $5.67 million 271.36 -$87.96 million N/A N/A

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mesoblast 0 1 2 1 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 503.76%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.64%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -65.14% -40.52% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

