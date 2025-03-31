Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMID opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

