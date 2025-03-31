Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 469,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 225,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares
In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
