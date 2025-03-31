Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 2.0 %

MPV stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 236,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,725. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

