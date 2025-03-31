Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 29,089 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,089 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 227.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ModivCare by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

In other news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $48,384.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,970,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,853,490.35. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Catalyst Fund Lp Ai acquired 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $755,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,942,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,275. This trade represents a 10.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 378,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Stock Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

