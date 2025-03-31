BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) vs. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) and BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and BioHarvest Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac 20.72% 21.98% 15.72% BioHarvest Sciences -76.65% N/A -85.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CureVac and BioHarvest Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 0 3 1 0 2.25 BioHarvest Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CureVac presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.57%. BioHarvest Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.47%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than BioHarvest Sciences.

17.3% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CureVac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CureVac has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHarvest Sciences has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CureVac and BioHarvest Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $543.28 million 1.23 -$281.58 million $0.55 5.42 BioHarvest Sciences $22.43 million 4.80 -$12.56 million ($1.25) -5.24

BioHarvest Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac. BioHarvest Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CureVac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CureVac beats BioHarvest Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

