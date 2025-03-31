Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 4,496,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,875,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTBT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 530,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,597,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

