BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 77.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

