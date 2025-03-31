Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Boosted by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,634.24 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,779.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,740.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

