Boxwood Ventures Inc. Buys Shares of 18,470 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 0.5% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.
NLY stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.10%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
