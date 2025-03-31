Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,118,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

