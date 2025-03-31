Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,375,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.26, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

