Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $793,000 Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,700,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1286 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

