Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,363,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,279,000 after buying an additional 3,773,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,944,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,693 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR opened at $84.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

