BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $470.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

