C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

