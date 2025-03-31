California Public Employees Retirement System Has $205.63 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,037 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $205,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

