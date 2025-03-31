California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 43,449 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,449 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $138,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 431,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1,580.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $213.59 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $138.86 and a one year high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.03.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

