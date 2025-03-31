CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 960,577 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,577 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $45,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $64,477,000. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,203 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 430,600 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLC

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.