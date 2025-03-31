CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $70,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $3,371,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.86.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $429.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $399.27 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

