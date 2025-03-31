CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $104,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock worth $30,666,904. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

