CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $53,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $534.95 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.62 and a 200-day moving average of $550.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

