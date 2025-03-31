Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $157,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,518 shares of company stock worth $26,400,219 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $267.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 785.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.18.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

