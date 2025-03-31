Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $165.78 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $165,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at MSCI
In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MSCI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $558.03 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.92.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.
MSCI Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
