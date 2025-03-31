Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 228,072 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 228,072 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $183,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inkwell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 497,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $147,676,000 after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Express by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $435,684,000 after purchasing an additional 154,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $59,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

AXP stock opened at $265.16 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average is $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $186.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.