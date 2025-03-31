CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,553,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

