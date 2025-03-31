Critical Comparison: Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) & Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vsee Health and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vsee Health and Kindly MD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vsee Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vsee Health and Kindly MD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.63 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Kindly MD $2.88 million 3.95 -$3.94 million ($0.66) -2.88

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vsee Health.

About Vsee Health

(Get Free Report)

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Kindly MD

(Get Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc. provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy. The company was founded by Timothy Pickett in December 2019 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

