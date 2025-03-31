Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 539,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.57. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

