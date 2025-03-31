D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA)

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.
