Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $465.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.12. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

