DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,915 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $234.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

