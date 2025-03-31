DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,916,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,542,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

ODFL stock opened at $164.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.67 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

