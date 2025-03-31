DnB Asset Management AS Sells 10,497 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

