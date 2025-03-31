Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – March 31st

Tesla, Shell, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent publicly traded shares in companies that manufacture electric vehicles or develop related technologies and infrastructure, such as batteries and charging systems. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing market for sustainable transportation and the broader shift toward renewable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,390,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,169,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $819.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.01. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.26. 17,546,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,051,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Featured Articles